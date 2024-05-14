Photos: Steppenwolf Celebrates Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play will play through June 2, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company continues its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play, a biting comedy about everything right, wrong and woke in America, directed by Jess McLeod.
The Thanksgiving Play features ensemble members Audrey Francis (POTUS – Director, The Doppelgänger) and Tim Hopper (Downstate: Chicago, Off-Broadway & London) with Paloma Nozicka (Steppenwolf debut) and Nate Santana (Ironbound).
Four (very) well-intentioned theatre people walk into an elementary school. The work at hand: a Thanksgiving pageant that won’t ruffle any feathers. What could possibly go wrong? In MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse’s skewering and satirical comedy, well, just about everything. Rambunctious, thorny and not altogether politically correct, The Thanksgiving Play serves up the hypocrisies of woke America on a big, family-style platter. Come get ya some.
Photo Credit: Elías Carmona-Rivera
Ensemble members Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper with Nate Santana and Paloma Nozicka
Cast members Audrey Francis, Tim Hopper, Nate Santana and Paloma Nozicka with Director Jess McLeod
Steppenwolf Executive Director Brooke Flanagan, The Thanksgiving Play cast members Audrey Francis, Tim Hopper, Nate Santana and Paloma Nozicka, Director Jess McLeod and Steppenwolf Artistic Director Glenn Davis
The cast and company of Steppenwolf Theatre's Chicago premiere of The Thanksgiving Play
Glenn Davis, Celeste M. Cooper, Audrey Francis, Tim Hopper, Namir Smallwood and Yasen Peyankov
Understudies Andrea San Miguel, Thomas J. Cox, Madelyn DePorter and Arash Fakhrabadi
Assistant Director Kaeli Meno and Director Jess McLeod
Engagement Curator & Cultural Consultant Dillon Chitto
Cast member/Steppenwolf Artistic Director Audrey Francis, Intimacy Consultant Jyreika Guest and cast member Nate Santana
Teatro Vista Managing Director Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel and Producing Artistic Director Wendy Mateo with playwright J. Nicole Brooks
Definition Theatre Founding Artistic Director/Purpose Associate Director Tyrone Phillips and TimeLine Theatre Director of Major Gifts Chelsea Phillips
