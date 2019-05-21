Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 5/21-5/24
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of May 20-24 (subject to change):
Monday, May 20
1. Jon Hamm ("Good Omens") 2. Naomi Scott ("Aladdin") 3. Mavis Staples Ft. Ben Harper
Tuesday, May 21
1. Will Smith ("Aladdin") 2. Elizabeth Banks ("Brightburn") 3. Musical Guest Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos
Wednesday, May 22: SPECIAL GUEST HOST LENA WAITHE
1. John and Ella Bleu Travolta ("The Poison Rose") 2. Lala Milan ("Boomerang") 3. Musical Guest Chika
Thursday, May 23
1. Jason Sudeikis ("Booksmart") 2. Ben Platt ("Sing to Me Instead") 3. Musical Guest Ben Platt
Friday, May 24
TBD
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
