Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 9/16-9/20
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Sept. 16-20. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 16 - Actor Dax Shepherd ("Bless This Mess"); cooking with Carla Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Cooking with Jeffrey Eisner; author Diane Tavenner ("Prepared: What Kids Need for a Fulfilled Life")
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Actress Catherine Oxenberg ("The NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Nightmare"); actress Sara Gilbert ("The Conners"); cooking with Adam Rapoport
Thursday, Sept. 19 - GMA celebrates 20 years in Times Square Studios; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Sept. 20 - Cooking with Geoffrey Zakarian; actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar ("mixed-ish"); actor Sylvester Stallone ("Rambo: Last Blood")
