Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/6-5/10
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of May 6-10. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, May 6 - Actor Will Smith ("Aladdin"); actor Taron Egerton ("Rocketman"); ABC News chief medical correspondent and author Dr. Jennifer Ashton ("Life After Suicide: Finding Courage, Comfort & Community After Unthinkable Loss")
Tuesday, May 7 - Actress Anne Hathaway ("The Hustle"); actors Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott ("Aladdin"); Vogue editor Allie Michler recaps the 2019 Met Gala
Wednesday, May 8 - Actor Benedict Cumberbatch ("Avengers: Endgame"); singer and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry; a live performance by Shaggy and Alexander Stewart; fashion designer Zac Posen breaks down the 2019 Met Gala looks; author Pam Tebow ("Ripple Effects: Discover the Miraculous Motivating Power of a Woman's Influence")
Thursday, May 9 - GMA reveals the winner of the 20th annual Mother's Day Breakfast in Bed contest; a live performance by Rita Ora and Kygo; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, May 10 - GMA visits the set of Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union's new show, "L.A.'s Finest"
