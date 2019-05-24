Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/27-5/31
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of May 27-31. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, May 27 - Actors James Tupper, Adam Scott, Jeffrey Nordling ("Big Little Lies"); actor Will Smith and author Denene Millner ("Fresh Princess")
Tuesday, May 28 - NBA player and author Lamar Odom ("Darkness to Light: A Memoir"); actress Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies"); actor Bryce Dallas Howard ("Rocketman")
Wednesday, May 29 - Actress Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies")
Thursday, May 30 - The cast of "Big Little Lies": Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, May 31 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Ciara; actress Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")
