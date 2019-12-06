Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 12/9-12/13

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Dec. 9-13. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EST| 12:00 p.m. CST|PST) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Actress Brittany Snow ("Almost Family"); Sara Haines' "Mom Must-Haves"

A performance by Jason Aldean; actor Rodrigo Santoro ("Reprisal"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

"Melrose Place" cast reunion

TV host Jonathan Bennett ("Holiday Wars"); former NFL star and FOX Studio analyst Tony Gonzalez





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Fashion designer Christian Siriano ("Project Runway"); Keke's Reality Recap