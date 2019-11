Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 12/2-12/6

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Dec. 2-6. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EST| 12:00 p.m. CST|PST) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Country singer Trisha Yearwood ("CMA Country Christmas"); mother/daughter makeover with Hayley Hasselhoff; style guru and television host Carson Kressley ("Wrap Battle")- Actor Dennis Quaid ("Merry Happy Whatever"); "Project Runway" judges Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- Actress Danica McKellar ("Christmas at Dollywood"); "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix- Actress Lea Michele ("Same Time Next Christmas")- Author and meditation guru Deepak Chopra ("Metahuman"); Keke's Reality Recap