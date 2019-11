Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 11/11-11/15

Related Articles View More TV Stories

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Nov. 11-15. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EST| 12:00 p.m. CST|PST) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Guest co-host Bethenny Frankel; cheer dad Hekili Holland goes viral rooting for his daughter; Veterans Day Medal of Honor recipients- Actress Hailee Steinfeld ("Dickinson"); Part One of dating advice with relationship guru Matthew Hussey; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson(OAD: 10/14/19) The cast of "black-ish"; reality star Mike Johnson ("The Bachelorette")- The cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"; Part Two of dating advice with relationship guru Matthew Hussey(OAD: 9/12/19) Actress Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")