Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/6-6/12

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.- Saturday Sessions: Mt. Joy- Chris Wallace, anchor of FOX NEWS SUNDAY & author of Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the 116 Days that Changed the World- Spike Lee, director of Da 5 Bloods- Oprah book club announced- Stacey Abrams, politician & author of Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America- Fiona Whelan Prine, wife of late Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter John Prine- Wes Moore, author of Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City- Rita Moreno, actress on ONE DAY AT A TIME