Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/6-6/12
Saturday, June 6
- Saturday Sessions: Mt. Joy
Monday, June 8
- Chris Wallace, anchor of FOX NEWS SUNDAY & author of Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the 116 Days that Changed the World
Tuesday, June 9
- Spike Lee, director of Da 5 Bloods
- Oprah book club announced
Wednesday, June 10
- Stacey Abrams, politician & author of Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America
- Fiona Whelan Prine, wife of late Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter John Prine
Thursday, June 11
- Wes Moore, author of Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City
Friday, June 12
- Rita Moreno, actress on ONE DAY AT A TIME
