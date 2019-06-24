Scoop: Two-Hour '20/20' Documentary Reports on Family of Bank Robbers Who Stole Over $100,000 in Texas Heists - Friday, June 28, 2019
Ronald "Scott" Catt shocked a community when police apprehended him in Texas for doing what most fathers could never imagine - robbing two banks of $108,000 with his son, Hayden, while his 18-year-old daughter, Abby, drove THE GETAWAY car. A two-hour "20/20" documentary unravels the details behind the heists, including the manipulative tactics Scott used to rope Hayden and Abby into the crimes; Scott's startling police confession, during which he admitted to robbing several banks in two states; his substance abuse issues; and resulting financial troubles, which Scott revealed to "20/20."
During the documentary, Abby breaks her silence for the first time in almost five years to ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Abby opens up about her steadfast love for Hayden and Scott; how her father and brother led her into a life of crime; her time in jail for the bank robberies; the mistakes she made after receiving parole in 2015, which landed her back behind bars; and life now as an expectant mother. Gutman also has an exclusive interview with Hayden from prison, who reveals what life is like now and reflects on the past. "20/20" airs Friday, June 28 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
The documentary features an exclusive interview with Chrystal Fassett, former bank teller who was present when the Catts robbed one of the banks; and interviews with Susie Gregory, who volunteered at ABBY'S jail and learned of her backstory from a 2013 "20/20" report, and took her in when she received parole in 2015; investigator Jeff Martin, who worked on the case; Troy Nehls, the local sheriff who allowed Abby to serve time in the county jail instead of state prison; Skip Hollandsworth, Texas Monthly reporter who wrote about the Catt family crimes; and Joanna Voss,
Abby and Hayden's aunt. The documentary also features revealing interrogation tapes, footage from Hayden and ABBY'S emotional 2013 reunion in front of "20/20" cameras before they parted ways to
serve their sentences, and a 2015 interview with Abby after she received parole.
Police quickly tracked down the Catts due to their construction worker disguises, purchased by Hayden and Abby with Scott's credit card at a local home improvement store. While they awaited
sentencing, Scott continued to manipulate his children by sending letters encouraging them to exaggerate his alcohol addiction when speaking to the media in an effort to make him appear more
sympathetic. In 2013, all three accepted plea deals for aggravated robbery. Scott received 24 years in prison, Hayden received 10 years and Abby received five years, which she was allowed to serve
in jail.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
