Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, October 20, 2021

With Beverly's encouragement, Mr. Glascott moves in NEXT door to THE GOLDBERGS and slowly goes from friendly neighbor to cluelessly intrusive. Adam and Murray become increasingly disgruntled while Beverly comes up with a plan to occupy Mr. Glascott's time with a new friend, Mr. Woodburn.

Meanwhile, BARRY lands in urgent care with a case of poison ivy in a compromising area - his rear end. Erica and Geoff are called to task to take care of BARRY and his ridiculous demands - inadvertently testing their parenting skills and patience with one another - on a new episode of "The Goldbergs."

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Watch a featurette from the new series here:

