Scoop: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Sunday, November 28, 2021
All is bright as Season 9 of the holiday classic begins! In the first ever state competition episode four families from California face off in the season premiere featuring the Ford Family, creating an incredible "The Nightmare Before Christmas" display including all of the characters, a scary toy factory and more in Mission Viejo, CA; the Quintero Family builds a whimsical Christmas meadow with over 8,000 handmade illuminated flowers radiating Zen and peace in Atwater, CA; the Aromin family puts on a magical and mesmerizing synchronized light show with a 12-foot replica of the Mickey Ferris Wheel in Fairfield, CA; and the Levy family builds a stunning light display with fencing completely encased in symmetrical diamond-shaped lights in Sacramento, CA. Tune in to watch judge Carter Oosterhouse choose the winner of the $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."
Ready, set, glow. The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC's hit decorating competition series, "The Great Christmas Light Fight," returns for its ninth season with back-to-back episodes across the first week of the Christmas season.
The NEXT installment of the "lit" series showcases America's brightest houses with the help of celebrity judges and Christmas décor aficionados - lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation as viewers will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000. "The Great Christmas Light Fight," which also received a season 10 pickup, is produced by Fremantle. Brady Connell, Max Swedlow and Felicia Aaron White are executive producers for the series.
