Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Valeria makes an impulsive decision about her future that stuns the women and, while Lauren deals with an overzealous fan turned up-and-coming rapper, Naomi comes face-to-face with her old rival, Zadie aka Lady Z (Remy Ma). (TV-14, L)Musical performances include "On My Own" performed by Nadine Velazquez, "Now I'm That Chick" performed by Tu Morrow, "Deja Strikes Back" performed by Remy Ma featuring Brandy and "Cash Mermaid Diss Track" performed by Pepi Sonuga.Guest starring is Precious Way as Jojo, Tu Morrow as Cash Mermaid, Gaius Charles as Tomas and Remy Ma as Zadie aka Lady Z."Bars" was written by Mamoudou N'Diaye and directed by Rachel Raimst.Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

Watch a preview of the new episode here: