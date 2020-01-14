Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, January 18, 2020

Below are new storylines for "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" on Saturday, January 18:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Lincoln" - If Brandon can teach a friendly black lab to rein in his strength, he could become the perfect companion - and a physical assist dog - for a soon-to-be graduate student with muscular dystrophy. (New)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Sleep Wristband" - Host Mo Rocca shows us solar power that follows the sun; the wristband lulling you to sleep; the device letting us know if our water is pure; and the beginning of superhero comic books. (New)

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE

"Conservation, Crystals, and the Corpus Callosum" - On this episode: a marine biologist who helps turtle conservation (and shows us the miracle of life!), a physicist who accomplished what scientists said was impossible, and a neuroscientist who understands how your brain talks to itself. (New)

PET VET DREAM TEAM

"Boston's Tale" - When a young German shepherd named Boston suddenly loses the ability to walk, Dr. Alex suspects a tick might be the cause. But the team is in for a surprise as his condition goes from bad to worse. Can they turn his luck around and reunite him with his family? Then, it's a special treat for Dr. Kate as she gives an exam to an adorable little wombat. (New)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Lexus at the Nexus" - A rescued grey squirrel named Lexus finds itself at the center of legal red tape and becomes one of Hope's longest tenured patients, while an injured woodpecker wreaks havoc on its rehab unit. (New)

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL

"Deer on the Lamb" - Two of the gentlest animals join forces when a deer and a lamb fawn over each other. Plus, a dog meets a ferret he'll never forget. (New)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG (7th Season)

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)





