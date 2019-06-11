Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 6/10-6/30
NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE as of: 06/10/2019 Monday June 10, 2019 - Sunday June 30, 2019:
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"TRAVEL LESSONS (VJG311)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh turns back the pages in his journal and recalls a few of the incredible experiences he's had and what he's learned from them. On his day ashore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Josh kayaks with a guide to the famous El Arco landmark, where he learns about its importance for hundreds of years to ships navigating the waters around the Baja California Peninsula. On the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Josh is put to the test while attending a hula warrior dance school and learns just how much strength and stamina are needed to perform this ancient dance tradition. Finally, on a voyage to help communities in the Caribbean, Josh joins a group building a playground out of recycled tires for a community center in Roatán, Honduras. When the kids join in too, everyone gets down in the dirt with smiles on their faces - especially Josh.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"FALKLANDS (EDD110)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer takes us to the rugged beauty of the Falkland Islands. The proud king penguin struts around and takes care of the eggs while sea lions also care for their young pups. Among the cliffs, rockhopper penguins make their way through ancient paths, careful to avoid fur seals. Next, gentoo penguins show off their speed and unique feeding method, chick chase and avoid a sea lion attack. Magellanic penguins meet up and make their nests in the same neighborhood as the massive elephant seal.
"CONSUMER 101"
"WAY AHEAD (CNR115)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico heads to the Consumer Reports auto test track to learn from a top car tester how to drive like a pro. Then, we have some top tips on how to stay safe when using a peer-to-peer payment app. And we get a fascinating look inside the mind of a top scientist by asking him to perform a simple task: clean a kitchen.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"INSIDE ORGANIC FARMING (NDS311)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo learns the secrets to organic farming at a seventh-generation dairy operation; goes green for a matcha-infused, strawberry-ginger breakfast poke bowl; transforms freezer paper into a must-have art accessory; and offers the dos and don'ts of food bank donations.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"A BITE OUT OF CRIME (VSP118)"
REPEAT
06/15/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Police K-9 Magnum is brought in after breaking a back molar bringing down a criminal. While Dr. French attempts to remove the tooth and surrounding root, she discovers another worrisome problem in the German Shepherd. Then, Burger the dachshund has developed back pain when touched. It's up to Dr. James to diagnosis the problem as soon as possible and get Burger into surgery to prevent paralysis in his hind legs. Later, when Rusty comes in to check on a minor cough, he and his owner are in for a big surprise when Dr. Williams recruits her staff to help celebrate Rusty's birthday and long-time friendship.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"OFF AND RACING (HOC306)"
06/15/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : Stock car driver Bubba Wallace burst onto the professional racing scene in 2011 with his Dover International Speedway victory, and never slowed down from there. Moving up in the ranks, from the truck level to the Nascar series, Bubba has continued to have success while continuing to pave the road for other African American drivers. Then, we look at the rise of South Korean golf over the last two decades. The popularity in the sport started in the late 80's, but it was Se-Ri Pak's two Major victories in 1998 at the LGPA Championship and the US Woman's Open during her phenomenal 1998 rookie season that made the world notice that South Korean golf is here, and it's not going anywhere. Then, we meet MMA fighters Frank Shamrock and Tito Ortiz, along with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, and join them in a round of golf. How do they think a mentally taxing sport like golf relates to their physically demanding sports of MMA and Boxing? Plus, go to the Ivy League of horse racing in Lexington, Kentucky. The Lexington horse school is the most prestigious in America and is where they train the next winners of the Preakness, The Belmont Stakes, and the coveted Kentucky Derby.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"UNDER THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA (VJG315)"
REPEAT
06/29/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) :
Josh's ship docks in Savona, Italy, a gateway to the Italian Riviera, and he explores the nearby hill towns of Noli and Finalborgo by bike for breathtaking views of the Mediterranean coastline. Accompanied by a local guide, he learns about the building of medieval castles and towers. Next, he dives into the Mediterranean Sea to explore a unique scuba destination and underwater research project. Guided inside one of six biospheres, Josh learns how plants are being grown as part of an experiment which hopes to prove the viability of sustainable underwater farming. Then, Josh meets a local chef in Cervo and joins her in her kitchen for a lesson in the art of making pansotti, a regional pasta dish similar to ravioli, and a favorite served at Italian family Sunday lunches.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"RETURN TO THE CARIBBEAN (EDD115)"
ORIGINAL
06/29/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : On this episode, Dylan Dreyer revisits the beauty of the Caribbean, where Antillean iguanas, Abolo lizards, silky anteaters and golden-headed manakins show off their genius for adaptation. Under the ocean's surface, ancient volcanoes create fumaroles that boil throughout the landscape and polyps form beautiful coral reefs. Then, we'll visit the Caroni Swamp, where four-eyed fish and spectacled caimans thrive throughout some of the densest mangroves in the world.
"CONSUMER 101"
"SIGN LANGUAGE (CNR123)"
ORIGINAL
06/29/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Interested in keeping your private data secure from internet hackers? Host Jack Rico plays a simple game to help you create more complex passwords. Then, your car's dashboard is full of warning lights, but do you know what they actually mean? And find out what to do about hidden fees with the help of a Consumer Reports expert.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"GREEN-LIVING SOLUTIONS (NDS313)"
REPEAT
06/29/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo visits a green community that promotes sustainability, including a farm-to-table philosophy that reduces the distance that food travels; bakes oat flour into doughnuts that get sprinkled with surprising nutrition; elevates a selfie from the phone to a frame; and perks up plants with a nutrient-filled soil smoothie.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"ATTACHED AT THE HIP (VSP120)"
REPEAT
06/29/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Buster the cat's owner finds him in pain and pulling himself by his front legs. After some X-rays, it's up to Dr. Devon Boyd to determine Buster's issue. Through creative surgery, she may just be able to put the spring back in his step. Then, a spaniel named Begley is brought to Dr. Regan Williams for an ultrasound. Is a heart murmur normal for this energetic puppy, or could it be something more troublesome? Later, Tadpole the Miniature Pinscher is suffering from severe pain in his jaw due to adult teeth that haven't come in properly. Will Dr. Sharon French be able soothe both pet and owner and find a way to save some of Tadpole's deeply embedded teeth?
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"SURF'S UP ON THE PODIUM (HOC308)"
06/29/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : Today, we begin in the water, where the newest Olympic sport will take place. The 2020 Summer Olympics will be the first Olympic games to have surfing as a competition. We meet some of the surfers fighting for a spot to qualify for the historic event and get a firsthand look at the passion and sheer athletic ability that goes into this sport. See what it takes to become the first surfers to compete in the Olympic games. Then, NHL forward and Stanley Cup Champion John Carlson shows us his HOME TOWN of Colonia, New Jersey. Colonia is a small town, but John has a huge fanbase there, and shows that no matter where you go in life, your home is always there for you, and will always be your biggest fan. Plus, we meet Traden Karch, a teenager who lost 12 years of memory after a car accident left him with brain damage. But even though the accident left him with memory loss, he didn't forget how to swing the golf club. Narrated by his buddy and golf superstar Rory Mcilroy, Traden's story goes deep into how sports can be more than a game, it can be a path to recovery.
TV-G
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)