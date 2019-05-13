Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 5/13-6/2
NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 05/13/2019 Monday May 13, 2019 - Sunday June 2, 2019:
"THE VOICE"
"TOP 8 SEMI-FINAL PERFORMANCES"
ORIGINAL
05/13/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : The top 8 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for America's vote. Plus, in a 'Voice' first, the Top 8 will pair up to perform duets on songs from the legendary band, The Beatles. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"SEQUESTERED"
ORIGINAL
05/13/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Acting on urgent intelligence from a captured Tal contact, Keaton and his team are able to intervene and stop the assassination of a high-profile congresswoman. Keaton has Shepherd interrogate the congresswoman, who had previously used Shepherd's treason conviction as a launching pad for her political career, leading to a stunning truth about the origins of Tal.
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"I AM DEFIANT"
ORIGINAL
05/14/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : THE VILLAGE RESIDENTS FACE INDIVIDUAL FEARS WHILE SUPPORTING AVA ON THE DAY OF HER IMMIGRATION HEARING.
Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) and Ava (Moran Atias) prepare for their day in court. Katie (Grace Van Dien) takes a birthing class. Nick (Warren Christie) attempts to gain closure with the help of Sarah (Michaela McManus). Also starring Lorraine Toussaint as Patricia, Frankie Faison as Ron, Dominic Chianese as Enzo, and Jerod Haynes as Ben.
TV-14 S, V
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE TOP 8 SEMI-FINAL RESULTS"
ORIGINAL
05/14/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Three artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes. After these finalists are revealed, the bottom two artists will be sent home immediately, while the middle three artists will compete in the Instant Save for the last spot in the finale. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton also star as the celebrity panel of coaches and Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"NEW AMSTERDAM"
"LUNA"
ORIGINAL
05/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the Season One finale, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) works on a creative way to help Max (Ryan Eggold) and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) gets surprising news. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes a big step in his relationship with Evie (Guest Star Margot Bingham) as one of the doctors makes a life altering decision. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine as Iggy Fromme. Also guest starring Lisa O'Hare as Georgia Goodwin and Dierdre Friel as Ella.
TV-14 V
"CHICAGO MED"
"FOREVER HOLD YOUR PEACE"
ORIGINAL
05/15/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Caroline has news to share, forcing Dr. Charles to make a serious decision about their relationship. Maggie meets her sister's new boyfriend, but discovers danger may lie ahead. Dr. Rhodes experiences a devastating loss while Dr. Choi and April are faced with an unexpected challenge that strengthens their relationship.
TV-14 LV
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"THE WHITE WHALE"
ORIGINAL
05/15/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A serial arsonist cold case is reopened when Lt. Severide finds a connection to a recent salon fire. Firehouse 51 celebrates a retirement party.
TV-14 D, L, V
"CHICAGO PD"
"CONFESSION"
ORIGINAL
05/15/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Antonio (Jon Seda) struggles with his guilty conscience as he tries to take down a major drug dealer. In order to protect his team, Voight (Jason Beghe) takes a big shot at Kelton (guest star John C. McGinley).
TV-14 LV
"SUPERSTORE"
"SANDRA'S FIGHT"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Amy (America Ferrera) and Dina (Lauren Ash) visit CLOUD 9 corporate to fix problems caused by Sandra's (guest star Kaliko Kauahi) misguided activism, while Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to sabotage an employee meeting and Garrett (Colton Dunn) tries to prove to his co-workers that he's a good person.
TV-14 DL
"SUPERSTORE"
"EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION DAY"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) find themselves on opposing sides as corporate tries to win over employees by showering them with treats. But when the company's tactics grow more extreme, everyone must band together to save one of their own.
TV-14 DL
"BROOKLYN NINE-NINE"
"SICKO"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Jake and Charles investigate a dangerous serial killer. Holt continues to spar with his rival, Commissioner Kelly. Terry finds out about whether or not he has passed the lieutenant's exam.
TV-14 D, L, V
"BROOKLYN NINE-NINE"
"SUICIDE SQUAD"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Desperate circumstances call for desperate measures, as Jake, Holt, Amy, Terry, Rosa and Charles must ally themselves with old enemies
TV-14 D, L
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"END GAME"
ORIGINAL
05/16/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - When a teenager is found dead in the Hudson River, Lt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) suspects Rob Miller (guest star Titus Welliver) is behind the mysterious death but can't prove it. Despite having only circumstantial evidence, ADA Stone (Philip Winchester) takes the case to court before Miller can destroy more lives. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Also guest starring Callie Thorne (Nikki Staines), Jillian Rose (Attica Staines), Aida Turturro (Judge Catano) and Richard Kind (William Biegel).
TV-14 D, L, V
"THE BLACKLIST"
"ROBERT DIAZ"
ORIGINAL
05/17/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : SEASON FINALE. As the president's (guest star Benito Martinez) true plan comes into focus, Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force fight to avert disaster. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) meets in secret with a man who holds information about his past. Jennifer Ferrin, Deirdre Lovejoy and Coy Stewart guest star.
TV-14
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2834"
ORIGINAL
05/17/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"NHL CONFERENCE FINAL GAME - CAROLINA @ BOSTON GAME #5 (5/18/"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (07:15PM - 10:00PM) (Saturday) :
"SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE"
"TBA"
05/18/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
TV-14
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"AIR FORCE ONE EYED MONSTER"
05/19/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Contestants will play some of Ellen's favorite games including "Don't Leave Me Hanging," "Aw Snap," "Oh Ship!" and "One Eyed Monster." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen tWitch Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG L
"DATELINE NBC"
"SU2834"
ORIGINAL
05/19/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) :
"GOOD GIRLS"
"JEFF"
ORIGINAL
05/19/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Mary Pat resurfaces in the women's lives as they try to make sense of a shocking discovery Beth (Christina Hendricks) has made. Meanwhile, Beth and Dean (Matthew Lillard) have an important family talk with the kids, and Annie (Mae Whitman) and Noah try to work through their problems.
TV-14 DSL
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE FINALE, PART 1"
ORIGINAL
05/20/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : THE FINAL VOCALISTS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF THE VOICE - In the final phase of the competition, the final four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Each finalist performs three times - one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach, and they debut their first original single. One of the four artists will be a step closer to being named "The Voice." Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"SIERRA MAESTRA"
ORIGINAL
05/20/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : SEASON FINALE: Tal's war on the CIA expands to two fronts. Keaton and the Cointel team must locate the domestic target before Chigorin launches an all-out assault on the unsuspecting innocents. Shepherd convinces Keaton to let her go to Cuba to thwart Tal's attack on Sierra Maestra, the CIA's secret detention center imprisoning his operatives. Shepherd's ever-shifting allegiance raises the question if she is there to stop Tal or join him?
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"I HAVE GOT YOU"
ORIGINAL
05/21/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : THE VILLAGE FAMILY COMES TOGETHER DURING A TIME OF NEED.
An unexpected event brings Katie (Grace Van Dien), Sarah (Michaela McManus), and Nick (Warren Christie) back into each other's orbits. Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) deals with her diagnosis, which leads to an unexpected chance at re-connection for Ron (Frankie Faison). Enzo (Dominic Chianese) enlists Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) to pull off a grand gesture. Ben (Jerod Haynes) faces his future and his past.
TV-14 L, V
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE FINALE, PART 2"
ORIGINAL
05/21/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : LIVE SEASON FINALE AND WINNER IS REVEALED - It's the season finale of "The Voice," and host Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") will reveal who America has chosen to be the winner. The star-studded season finale will feature special performances by chart-topping artists and musical collaborations with the Top 4 finalists. Fan-favorite contestants also return for unforgettable performances. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton star as the celebrity panel of coaches.
TV-PG L
"CHICAGO MED"
"WITH A BRAVE HEART"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the season finale, Dr. Charles and Caroline set some major plans. Ava fights to keep her relationship with Connor. Agent Lee informs Will of news that may put his life in danger.
TV-14 V
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"I'M NOT LEAVING YOU"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd continue to investigate Benny's old arson case, unexpected news leads Brett to ponder a big decision and all hell breaks loose as the season concludes.
TV-14 DLV
"CHICAGO PD"
"RECKONING"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : With Kelton's (guest star John C. McGinley) election all but assured, Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team must go off book in a last-ditch effort to save Intelligence from getting axed.
TV-14 LV
"NBC SPECIALS"
"RED NOSE DAY"
ORIGINAL
05/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The fifth annual "Red Nose Day" special will showcase a night of music, comedy and Hollywood's biggest names. The star-studded evening will feature performances including "The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and beloved comedic talent who will join the fun with their own entertaining Red Nose Day spin. The special will also showcase a fun video reimagining of the classic Hall and Oates hit "You Make My Dreams" featuring talent including Julianne Hough, Rob Gronkowski and "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz. Sketches will feature NBC's "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon and Lilly Singh, host of the all-new NBC late night show "A Little Late with Lilly Singh." The special will also showcase the highly anticipated short film "One Red Nose Day and a Wedding" as well as an appeals film with "This Is Us" star Mile Ventimiglia to raise awareness for the charity.
L
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL 2019"
ORIGINAL
05/23/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : In a special "Red Nose Day" edition of "Hollywood Game Night," Hollywood's biggest stars will unite for a cause, testing their Pop culture prowess and raising money for children in need. Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the special will feature celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more as they go head-to-head in games including "How Do You Doo-et?" and "Popped Quiz" in effort to raise funds to keep children in need safe, healthy and educated.
TV-14 L
"BLINDSPOT"
"CODER TO KILLER"
ORIGINAL
05/24/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : A horrifying and vengeful villain threatens the FBI. Weller considers his priorities. Zapata and Reade try to navigate their living situation. Patterson explores a budding interest.
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2835"
ORIGINAL
05/24/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2835"
ORIGINAL
05/25/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ALL STARS SKILLS SPECIAL"
ORIGINAL
05/26/2019 (07:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Top competitors and fan-favorites from Season 10 compete in the wildest head-to-head "American Ninja Warrior All Stars" special yet! The iconic obstacles get super-sized as the best competitors face-off in the high-octaine "Skills Competition." Featuring the return of the "Wicked Wingnuts," the lightning fast "Striding Steps", a record-setting attempt on the 4-story, "Super Salmon Ladder" and ninjas going for big air on the "Big Dipper Freestyle". Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host.
TV-PG
"GOOD GIRLS"
"KING"
ORIGINAL
05/26/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Season 2 Finale. Turner has Beth (Christina Hendricks) in checkmate. The women must contend with a rotten egg from the past. Rio (Manny Montana) makes a grand gesture for Beth, and a new business opportunity presents itself.
TV-14 DSLV
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"STANLEY CUP FINALS GAME #1 (5/27/19)"
ORIGINAL
05/27/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 1"
ORIGINAL
05/28/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) :
TV-PG D, L
"SONGLAND"
"TBA"
ORIGINAL
05/28/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"LOS ANGELES CITY QUALIFIERS"
ORIGINAL
05/29/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "American Ninja Warrior" is back for season 11 with the Los Angeles Qualifying Round. Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles including two that are new this season; Walk the Plank and Spring Forward. In this season's twist to the city qualifying rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as the show's sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"THE INBETWEEN"
"PILOT"
ORIGINAL
05/29/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer) helps her father, Det. Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and his partner, Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell), solve a young woman's murder using her unique psychic powers. She also encounters a supernatural spirit, Ed Roven (recurring guest star, Sean Bolger), whose evil transcends time. The series also stars Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna and Chad James Buchanan.
TV-14 LV
"A.P. BIO"
"TBA"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) :
"A.P. BIO"
"TBA"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) :
"ABBY'S"
"TBA"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) :
"ABBY'S"
"TBA"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) :
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"TBA"
REPEAT
05/30/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :
"BLINDSPOT"
"MASTERS OF WAR 1:5 - 8"
ORIGINAL
05/31/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Dominic (Guest Star Chaske Spencer) begins to enact Madeline's (Guest Star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) cataclysmic scheme as the team rushes to stop him. Tensions rise as past secrets begin to unravel. Starring Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza as Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson as Agent Patterson and Ennis Esmer as Rich DotCom
TV-14 V
"BLINDSPOT"
"THE GANG GETS GONE"
ORIGINAL
05/31/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : Season Four Finale
The team sets out on an international mission to stop an attack from spreading. Madeline (Guest Star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) attempts to turn the tables as internal conflict threatens relationships within the team. Starring Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza as Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson as Agent Patterson and Ennis Esmer as Rich DotCom
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2836"
ORIGINAL
05/31/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2836"
ORIGINAL
06/01/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"LOS ANGELES CITY QUALIFIERS"
REPEAT
06/02/2019 (07:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) : "American Ninja Warrior" is back for season 11 with the Los Angeles Qualifying Round. Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles including two that are new this season; Walk the Plank and Spring Forward. In this season's twist to the city qualifying rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as the show's sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 1"
REPEAT
06/02/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :
TV-PG D, L
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
