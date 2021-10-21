Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 27, 2021

pixeltracker

See what's coming up on a new episode!

Oct. 21, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Trick or treat is not the only question on the Hayworths' minds as they debate the best neighborhood for a spooktacular Halloween. Meanwhile, Connor navigates sharing the holiday with his ex-wife, Emily.

Recurring is Justine Lupe as Emily. Guest starring is Hilty Bowen as Juliet, Damian Gomez as Adam, Ellen Colton as Ellen and Jaiden McLeod as Jason.

"Box of King-Size Candy Bars, $48.99" was written by Melissa Hunter and directed by Dean Holland.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

Watch a preview of the upcoming season here:

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

From This Author TV Scoop