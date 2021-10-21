Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Trick or treat is not the only question on the Hayworths' minds as they debate the best neighborhood for a spooktacular Halloween. Meanwhile, Connor navigates sharing the holiday with his ex-wife, Emily.Recurring is Justine Lupe as Emily. Guest starring is Hilty Bowen as Juliet, Damian Gomez as Adam, Ellen Colton as Ellen and Jaiden McLeod as Jason."Box of King-Size Candy Bars, $48.99" was written by Melissa Hunter and directed by Dean Holland.Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

