Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, March 14, 2020
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on March 14:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Atticus" - After a sweet working dog is surrendered by his previous owner, Brandon trains this gentle giant to provide service for a visually impaired teen. (OAD 11/16/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"No Lid Cup" - Host Mo Rocca shows us a women's rain boot stylishly keeping shoes dry; the tomato sorter swatting away the green ones; the folding origami hot drink cup with no plastic lid; and, before super stores, the general store. (OAD 11/16/19)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Conservation, Crystals, and the Corpus Callosum" - On this week's episode: a marine biologist who helps turtle conservation (and shows us the miracle of life!), a physicist who accomplished what scientists said was impossible, and a neuroscientist who understands how your brain talks to itself. (OAD 1/18/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Wolfgang and Poncho" - A sickly bunny is rushed into Dr. Kate's clinic with a life-threatening blockage in its stomach. Can she help Poncho recover? Then, Dr. Pete reveals a secret past as he tries to fix a guinea pig's teeth. (OAD 11/16/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"A Day in the Life of Lily" - Volunteer Lily rescues a skunk, feeds seals, rehabs a hawk and releases a weasel, all in a day's work. (OAD 11/16/19)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Friends with Fins" - A dog's comforting friendship is the perfect medicine for a sick quarter-horse. Plus, a Labrador finds his squad in a pod of dolphins. (OAD 10/12/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
