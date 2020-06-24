Scoop: Encore Storylines for CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, July 11, 2020
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on July 11:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Highways and Byways" - Five rescued shelter dogs will travel by any means necessary to get closer to their new forever families. (OAD 4/11/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Tablet Toothpaste" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the greening of mouth care with plastic free tablet toothpaste; the smartphone harness preventing the drop; the cane for the blind that gives directions; and the potato that started trillions of french fries. (OAD 4/11/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Propulsion, Probability, and Perseverance" - On this week's episode, a statistician who shows us the math behind games of chance, a physicist who is launching a rocket to learn about the sun and what does NASA do when a space mission doesn't go according to plan? (OAD 4/4/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"A Lottie of Love" - It's a first for Dr. Pete, as he struggles to free a young pup named Lottie, who's stuck to a bottle of superglue. Then, new mom Princess the cat is rushed to the clinic with her kittens and something strange in her stomach. Can Dr. Alex solve this mystery? (OAD 2/29/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Bird Alert" - Hope travels to Toronto and helps rescue a hawk from an ice arena, and an off-course puffin is returned to the Northern Atlantic. (OAD 2/29/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Nothing Will come Between (tort)Us" - Today, a Great Pyrenees finds the don-key to his heart - a donkey! Plus, a tortoise comes out of his shell when he meets a puppy pal. (OAD 2/1/20)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
