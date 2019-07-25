Scoop: Coming Up on the Two-Night Finale of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - 7/29 & 7/30
"The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 1" - Hannah's love story continues in Greece as she still has an agonizing decision to make. Which of the three extraordinary men she is falling in love with - Jed, Peter or Tyler C. - will she send home? Find out on night one of the two-night, history-making, live season finale event, MONDAY, JULY 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Hannah will be live in studio with Chris Harrison as she is reunited for the first time since that tearful day with the man she never dreamed she would say goodbye to. Has he gotten over his heartbreak? Does she have any regrets about her decision?
Now with two bachelors left, who both have captured a piece of Hannah's heart, it is time to introduce them to her family. What happens if her family gets in the way of what should be Hannah's happiest moment and her life-changing decision? What will win out - her head or her heart?
"The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 2" - America watched live on Monday night as a heartbroken Hannah said goodbye to one more man. Now, she must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey on night two of the two-night, live special season finale event on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-10:01p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL)
Hannah will return to appear live in studio with Chris Harrison and her two final men to discuss their feelings on that final day in Greece and what has happened since. What does the future hold for all of them?
Steamy romance, intense drama and hot summer fun await in the lavish Mexican resort that is home to "Bachelor in Paradise." A sneak peek at what everyone will be talking about this summer will be featured. So, find your spot on the beach, put up your umbrella and get ready for the time of your life!
The three remaining men are the following:
Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN
Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CA
Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.
