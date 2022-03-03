Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of DOMINO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Series premiere episode of DOMINO MASTERS airing Wednesday, MARCH 9 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hosted by multi-Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet, DOMINO MASTERS features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and CHAIN REACTION tournament. Teams will compete against each other in ambitious domino building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented domino topplers. In the series' first episode, four teams will be given a "Sports Night" theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a CHAIN REACTION that knocks them out of the running.
The two teams whose topples come out on top will continue in the competition in the all-new "Qualifiers: Sports Night" series premiere episode of DOMINO MASTERS airing Wednesday, MARCH 9 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
