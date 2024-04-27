Review: COME FROM AWAY at the Eccles Theater is Constantly, Profoundly Moving

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The national tour of COME FROM AWAY at the Eccles Theater is profoundly moving while constantly moving forward at a brisk pace that keeps you hanging on the edge of your seat to see what next theatrical wonder is in store, even while allowing all the feels to wash over you.

COME FROM AWAY (book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein) was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 2017. It tells the true stories of the citizens of Gander, Newfoundland and the “plane people” who landed in their town when their planes were grounded on September 11, 2001. The locals rallied together to provide food and shelter for their thousands of guests, with both sides finding connections and healing along the way.

It’s almost impossible to separate the tightly knit group for individual praise, as each thread works together to weave a tapestry of storytelling. Despite the occasional dropped accent from some company members, every actor seamlessly plays multiple characters with only minimal costume changes. Especially enjoyable performances came from Trey DeLuna (Kevin J./Ali and Others), Shawn W. Smith (Kevin T./Garth and Others), Candace Alyssa Rhodes (Hannah and Others), Addison Garner (Beverley and Others), Molly Samson (Diane and Others) and Stanton Morales (Nick and Others).

The Tony-winning direction by Christopher Ashley is unique and compelling. On the surface the production seems deceptively simple, but it is much more than it initially seems with layers of scene work, movement, enthralling musical staging by Kelly Devine, and bold lighting design by Howell Binkley that perfectly complements Beowulf Boritt’s appealing, versatile unit set.

There’s a reason COME FROM AWAY became such a breakaway hit on Broadway. It strikes a chord due to its humanity, humor, and emotional connections. The tour is back in Salt Lake City for one weekend only, so snag a ticket as soon as you can.

COME FROM AWAY plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 28, 2024. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: COME FROM AWAY cast. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

