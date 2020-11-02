Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, November 19, 2020
The show airs at 10:01 p.m. ET.
"hit & run" - In the aftermath of Eddie's car accident, Katherine leans on their beloved group of friends for support. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina face a tough decision about the future of their family, and Delilah sees how her kids are thriving and wants the same for herself. Maggie jump starts her new life in Oxford, while Gary continues to navigate his new relationship with Darcy on the season premiere of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima as Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Chris Geere as Jamie, Gerard Plunkett as Reverend Stewart and Greta Carew-Johns as Cassie.
The episode "hit & run" was written by DJ Nash and Michelle Leibel, and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; Nina Lopez-Corrado, Terrence Coli and Geoffrey Nauffts serve as co-executive producers on the series, from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
