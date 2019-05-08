Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of RIVERDALE on THE CW - Wednesday, May 15, 2019
"Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
THE FINAL QUEST - After receiving mysterious invitations, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. Meanwhile, chaos ensues at The Farm after Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) makes a chilling announcement. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Roberto Aguierra-Sacasa & Michael Grassi (#322). Original airdate 5/15/2019.
Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.
RIVERDALE is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Supergirl," "Glee"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).
