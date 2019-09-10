Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, September 29, 2019
"Team 'black-ish' vs. Team 'The Goldbergs'" - Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeff Garlin and members of their respective ABC television families challenge each other in a hilarious contest of barbs and banter as they compete to win cash for their charities on the season finale of "Celebrity Family Feud," SUNDAY, SEPT. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team "black-ish"; playing for Color of Change
Anthony Anderson
Tracee Ellis Ross
Marcus Scribner
Miles Brown
Marsai Martin
VERSUS
Team "The Goldbergs"; playing for F Cancer
Jeff Garlin
Sean Giambrone
Troy Gentile
Sam Lerner
Hayley Orrantia
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
