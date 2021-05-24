Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Guest starring is Paul Rodriguez as Javier Mendez.

May. 24, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships. Meanwhile, Eddie goes to EXTREME MEASURES to fight for his family, and ROME and Regina make big changes for their future.

Guest starring is Paul Rodriguez as Javier Mendez, Terry Chen as Alan, Andrew Leeds as Peter, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Brian Scolaro as Brian, Kari Matchett as Georgia Gregory, Michael Weston as Christopher Gregory, Adam Greydon Reid as Kyle, Donald Sales as Dustin and Emrik Dante LOPEZ as Milo.

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them.

In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.

