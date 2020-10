Scoop: Coming Up on a Week of GOOD MORNING AMERICA on ABC - October 12-17

The following report highlights the programming of ABC’s “Good Morning America” during the week of Oct. 12-17.

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Oct. 12-17. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:Monday, Oct. 12 - Chef and author Nancy Silverton ("Chi Spacca"); a performance by Brothers OsborneTuesday, Oct. 13 - Cooking with chef Yotam OttolenghiWednesday, Oct. 14 - Actor and author Nick Offerman ("All Rise"); actor Josh Gad ("Once Upon a Snowman"); a performance by Sting and Melody GardotThursday, Oct. 15 - Host Leslie Jones ("Supermarket Sweep"); actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonFriday, Oct. 16 - Sharks Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner ("Shark Tank"); a performance by All Time LowSaturday, Oct. 17 - Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

