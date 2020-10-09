Scoop: Coming Up on a Week of GOOD MORNING AMERICA on ABC - October 12-17
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Oct. 12-17. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Oct. 12 - Chef and author Nancy Silverton ("Chi Spacca"); a performance by Brothers Osborne
Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Cooking with chef Yotam Ottolenghi
Wednesday, Oct. 14 - Actor and author Nick Offerman ("All Rise"); actor Josh Gad ("Once Upon a Snowman"); a performance by Sting and Melody Gardot
Thursday, Oct. 15 - Host Leslie Jones ("Supermarket Sweep"); actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Oct. 16 - Sharks Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner ("Shark Tank"); a performance by All Time Low
Saturday, Oct. 17 - Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
