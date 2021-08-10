Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WHEN NATURE CALLS on ABC - Thursday, August 26, 2021
Helen Mirren hosts the series.
Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring a field mouse who is killing it with NFTs, a divorced bear gym teacher whose students have heard gossip about his private life, a dragonfly movie star who can't take direction and a beetle named Tony with ANGER MANAGEMENT issues, on "When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren." (TV-14, DL) (OAD: 7/1/21)
"When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren" is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.
Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the series features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.
"When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren" is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.
Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the series features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.