Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020

"Oates & Oates" - While throwing a telethon at their college to raise money for Earth Day, Barry attempts to woo Ren when he overpromises he can get Hall & Oates to perform. Meanwhile, Beverly attempts to set Bill up, but things go awry when he finds happiness with a woman he meets through Beverly's enemy on "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/22/20)"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill Lewis, Leslie Grossman as Jane Bales, Kelli Berglund as Ren, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Jessica St. Clair as Dolores, Jeremiah Miller as Joe Garber and John Oates as John."Oates & Oates" was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Lew Schneider.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

