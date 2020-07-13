Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"The Return of the Formica King" - Business rival and nemesis "Formica" Mike attempts to make an offer Murray can't refuse by buying Ottoman Empire. Meanwhile, Adam offers Ms. Cinoman his and Erica's original show when William Penn cannot secure the rights to a well-known spring musical to stage on "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/15/20)"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.Guest starring is Richard Kind as Formica Mike, Ana Gasteyer as Ms. Cinoman, Cedric Yarbrough as Vic, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy, Augie Issac as Matt Schernecke and Lea Thompson as Fran."The Return of the Formica King" was written by Aaron Kaczander and directed by Lea Thompson.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.