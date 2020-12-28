Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CHASE on ABC - Wednesday, January 13, 2021
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
The race to "The Chase" is on in the new heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.
Hosted by "The View"'s Sara Haines and starring "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time''s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers. (TV-PG) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/07/21)
"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.
