Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, July 11, 2020

"1124" - An entrepreneur from Denver, Colorado, has an ingenious line of office products that makes working or learning more functional and eco-friendly.Firefighters from Norfolk, Virginia, believe they have a safety product that will save lives.A pair of entrepreneurs from Westwood, Massachusetts, introduce their healthy take on a favorite childhood drink, while a restaurateur from Los Angeles, California, pitches the Sharks what he believes is the future of restaurants on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JULY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/13/20)And in a special "Shark Tank" update, we catch up on how numerous "Shark Tank" companies are helping during the coronavirus pandemic.