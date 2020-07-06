Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 24, 2020
"1104" - Entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, bring a unique solution to remembering passed loved ones by turning their ashes into diamonds. While entrepreneurs from New York City claim they have redesigned the best version of a men's classic fashion staple. Entrepreneurs from San Diego, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, believe they have a game-changing innovation to wireless charging. And finally, a couple from Everett, Washington, claim to have finally solved the mystery of the missing baby sock on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, JULY 24 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/13/19)
In a "Shark Tank" update, Shaan Patel, from Las Vegas, Nevada, updates his investor Mark Cuban on Prep Expert, the only SAT test prep company created by a student who achieved a perfect score in high school.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.
