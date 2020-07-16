Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, July 26, 2020

"Sam Richardson, Jane Krakowski, Ben Schwartz, Caroline Rhea, James Van Der Beek, Vivica A. Fox" - There is something for everyone on this week's "Match Game." We've got singing, a world record-holding strongman and host Alec Baldwin battling celebrity panelist Caroline Rhea for the title of "America's Sweetheart," airing SUNDAY, JULY 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed on demand and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/7/20)

Celebrity panelists include the following:Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"; "Superintelligence")Jane Krakowski (Tony® winner; "30 Rock"; "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; "Dickinson")Ben Schwartz ("Space Force"; "Middleditch & Schwartz")Caroline Rhea ("Women of a Certain Age"; "The COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin")James Van Der Beek ("Varsity Blues"; "What Would Diplo Do")Vivica A. FOX ("Empire"; "Arkansas"; podcast "Hustling with Vivica A. Fox")

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Marisa Aull (hometown: Lexington, Kentucky), Adam Burnes (hometown: Sacramento, California), Shirene Warner (hometown: Stafford, Virginia) and Vincent Panico (hometown: Whitehouse Station, New Jersey).

"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.