Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LABOR OF LOVE on FOX - Saturday, September 26, 2020

The show airs at 11 p.m. ET.

Kristy and Kristin Davis test the men on their psychical strength and endurance to see if they can survive a labor simulation.Meanwhile, as Kristy embarks on hot dates with two of the men, drama ensues with those left behind in the "40 Year Old... Fathers" episode of LABOR OF LOVE airing Saturday, Sept. 26 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (LOL-105) (TV-14 D, L)

View More TV Stories Related Articles