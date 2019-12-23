Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, January 10, 2020

"Lou Wants to Be a Millionaire" - Louis starts to fantasize about passing the Cattleman's Ranch torch to Eddie but is worried about his menu choices. Meanwhile, Jessica is still struggling to get on board with Emery's new acting hobby. And when Louis scores a spot on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," host Regis Philbin offers Louis and Jessica more answers than million-dollar questions on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, JAN. 10 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/29/19)

Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

Guest starring is Regis Philbin as himself.

"Lou Wants to Be a Millionaire" was written by Kyle Lau and directed by Kim Nguyen.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop