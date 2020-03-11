Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Saturday, March 28, 2020
"Hairtrigger" - When a young man is traumatized by his experience surviving a mass shooting, and radicalized into becoming an anti-government terrorist, the team must act quickly to track him down before he can exact revenge on those he believes failed him, on a rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED, Saturday, March 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/21/20.)
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
