Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 4, 2021
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network, ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants Constance Zimmer (playing for WC Kitchen), Maria Menounos (playing for The Brain TRUST & UCLA Foundation) and Yvette Nicole Brown (playing for donorschoose.org) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/28/21)
