Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019

"Team Vanilla Ice vs. Kim Fields and Team Ice-T & Coco vs. Vivica A. Fox" - The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities feature Vanilla Ice ("The Vanilla Ice Project") and actress/director Kim Fields. In a separate game, rapper Ice-T & his wife, Coco, compete against actress Vivica A. FOX ("Empire") along with their families, on "Celebrity Family Feud," SUNDAY, MAY 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 8/26/18)Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winning game show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team Vanilla Ice - "The Vanilla Ice Project"; playing for Little Smiles, Inc.Tabatha Kay Chansard - nieceAlisha Carroll - sisterJohn Carroll - nephewDusti Rain VanWinkle - daughterVERSUSKim Fields - actress and director; playing for Back on My FeetAlexis Fields-Jackson - sisterChip Hurd - motherChristopher L. Morgan - husbandOphelia Rucker Morgan - mother-in-lawIn another game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:Team Ice-T & Coco - playing for Long Island Bulldog RescueIce-T - rapperCoco Austin - wifeTina Austin - Coco's motherKristy Austin - Coco's sisterIce Marrow - Ice-T's sonVERSUSVivica A. FOX - actress known for "Empire"; playing for Best Buddies InternationalMarvin R. FOX - brotherAlecia Marie Williams - sisterDana Marie White - cousinShar'day Alecia Williams - niece"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers."Celebrity Family Feud" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.