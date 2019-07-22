Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 11, 2019
"Sherri Shepherd vs. Ian Ziering and Tommy Chong vs. Derek Fisher & Gloria Govan" - The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities feature former co-host of "The View"
Sherri Shepherd and actor Ian Ziering, best known for his roles in "Sharknado" and "Beverly Hills, 90210." In a separate game, family members of actor/comedian Tommy Chong ("Cheech & Chong") and five-time NBA Champion Derek Fisher (Los Angeles Lakers) along with his fiancée, television host and actress Gloria Govan compete on "Celebrity Family Feud," SUNDAY, AUG. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 07/15/18) Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winning game show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people. The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following: Sherri Shepherd - former co-host of "The View"; playing for Summit View School
Lauren Mary Marshall - sister
DeAndre Williams - nephew
Christopher Keishawn Wilson-Smith - cousin-in-law
Marcus Deshaun Wilson-Smith - cousin VERSUS Ian Ziering - actor known for "Sharknado" and "Beverly Hills, 90210"; playing for EB Medical Research Foundation
Erin Ziering - wife
Nina Ludwig - mother-in-law
Barry Ziering - brother
Jeffrey Ziering - brother In another game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following: Tommy Chong - comedian and actor known for "Cheech & Chong"; playing for A Place Called Home
Paris Chong - son
Precious Chong - daughter
Robbi Chong - daughter
Rae Dawn Chong - daughter VERSUS Derek Fisher & Gloria Govan - playing for LA84 Foundation
Derek Fisher - five-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers
Gloria Govan - TV host/actress
Gloria Mendoza Govan - Gloria's mother
Wynn Michael Govan - Gloria's father
Lonnie Govan - Gloria's brother "Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
