Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 11, 2019

"Sherri Shepherd vs. Ian Ziering and Tommy Chong vs. Derek Fisher & Gloria Govan" - The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities feature former co-host of "The View"Sherri Shepherd and actor Ian Ziering, best known for his roles in "Sharknado" and "Beverly Hills, 90210." In a separate game, family members of actor/comedian Tommy Chong ("Cheech & Chong") and five-time NBA Champion Derek Fisher (Los Angeles Lakers) along with his fiancée, television host and actress Gloria Govan compete on "Celebrity Family Feud," SUNDAY, AUG. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 07/15/18)

Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winning game show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Sherri Shepherd - former co-host of "The View"; playing for Summit View SchoolLauren Mary Marshall - sisterDeAndre Williams - nephewChristopher Keishawn Wilson-Smith - cousin-in-lawMarcus Deshaun Wilson-Smith - cousin

VERSUS

Ian Ziering - actor known for "Sharknado" and "Beverly Hills, 90210"; playing for EB Medical Research FoundationErin Ziering - wifeNina Ludwig - mother-in-lawBarry Ziering - brotherJeffrey Ziering - brother

In another game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:

Tommy Chong - comedian and actor known for "Cheech & Chong"; playing for A Place Called HomeParis Chong - sonPrecious Chong - daughterRobbi Chong - daughterRae Dawn Chong - daughter

VERSUS

Derek Fisher & Gloria Govan - playing for LA84 FoundationDerek Fisher - five-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles LakersGloria Govan - TV host/actressGloria Mendoza Govan - Gloria's motherWynn Michael Govan - Gloria's fatherLonnie Govan - Gloria's brother





