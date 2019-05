Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, May 27, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Bachelors vs Bachelorettes and Indy Car Drivers vs SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Models" - The celebrity teams competing against each other to win cash for their charities feature participants from ABC's hit reality television shows "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." In a separate game, the SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT models rival the Verizon IndyCar drivers. This episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" airs MONDAY, MAY 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 07/31/2016)Steve Harvey, the highly popular multi-hyphenate standup comedian, actor, author, deejay and Emmy Award-winning game-show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are:The Bachelors - playing for Girls Inc.Shawn Booth - Kaitlyn Bristowe's fiancé from season 11 of "The Bachelorette"Ben Higgins - "The Bachelor" from season 20Chris Strandburg - One of Kaitlyn's bachelors from season 11 of "The Bachelorette"Tanner Tolbert - Met and fell in love with Jade Roper in last summer's "Bachelor in Paradise," and they married in 2016Ben Zorn - One of Kaitlyn's bachelors from season 11 of "The Bachelorette"VERSUSThe Bachelorettes - playing for Stomp out BullyingKaitlyn Bristowe - "The Bachelorette" from season 11, currently engaged to Shawn BoothAndi Dorfman - "The Bachelorette" from season 10Sara Herron - One of Sean Lowe's bachelorettes from season 17Ashley Iaconetti - One of Chris Soules' bachelorettes from season 19Jade Tolbert - Met and fell in love with Tanner Tolbert in last summer's "Bachelor in Paradise," and they married in 2016In another game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are:Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models - Playing for Happy Hearts FundNina Agdal - SPORTS ILLUSTRATED cover girl for 50th Anniversary magazine and S.I.'s 2012 Rookie of the YearHannah Ferguson - Three-time S.I. swimsuit modelSamantha Hoopes - Three-time S.I. swimsuit modelRobyn Lawley - Two-time S.I. swimsuit model; body positivity activist, author and swimwear designerTanya Mityushina - 2016 S.I. swimsuit rookieVERSUSVerizon IndyCar Drivers - Playing for The Indy Family FoundationHelio Castroneves - Three-time Indy 500 champion and Team Penske driver; won coveted Mirror Ball trophy during season five of "Dancing with the Stars"Conor Daly - Rookie from Indianapolis competing in his first full Verizon IndyCar Series, driving the #18 car for Dale Coyne Racing; son of former IndyCar and Formula One driver Derek DalyJames "Hinch" Hinchcliffe - Returned to racing this season in the No. 5 car for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports after suffering life-threatening injuries from a practice crash during the 2015 Indianapolis 500Tony "TK" Kanaan - 2013 Indy 500 winner and Chip Ganassi Racing Team driver; triathlete and IronMan competitorWill Power - The 2014 Verizon INDYCAR SERIES champion and Castroneves' teammate at Team Penske; recently penned an autobiography entitled "The Sheer Force of Will Power""Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia North America. "Celebrity Family Feud" is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.