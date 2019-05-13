Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, May 27, 2019
"Bachelors vs Bachelorettes and Indy Car Drivers vs SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Models" - The celebrity teams competing against each other to win cash for their charities feature participants from ABC's hit reality television shows "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." In a separate game, the SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT models rival the Verizon IndyCar drivers. This episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" airs MONDAY, MAY 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 07/31/2016)
Steve Harvey, the highly popular multi-hyphenate standup comedian, actor, author, deejay and Emmy Award-winning game-show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are:
The Bachelors - playing for Girls Inc.
Shawn Booth - Kaitlyn Bristowe's fiancé from season 11 of "The Bachelorette"
Ben Higgins - "The Bachelor" from season 20
Chris Strandburg - One of Kaitlyn's bachelors from season 11 of "The Bachelorette"
Tanner Tolbert - Met and fell in love with Jade Roper in last summer's "Bachelor in Paradise," and they married in 2016
Ben Zorn - One of Kaitlyn's bachelors from season 11 of "The Bachelorette"
VERSUS
The Bachelorettes - playing for Stomp out Bullying
Kaitlyn Bristowe - "The Bachelorette" from season 11, currently engaged to Shawn Booth
Andi Dorfman - "The Bachelorette" from season 10
Sara Herron - One of Sean Lowe's bachelorettes from season 17
Ashley Iaconetti - One of Chris Soules' bachelorettes from season 19
Jade Tolbert - Met and fell in love with Tanner Tolbert in last summer's "Bachelor in Paradise," and they married in 2016
In another game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are:
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models - Playing for Happy Hearts Fund
Nina Agdal - SPORTS ILLUSTRATED cover girl for 50th Anniversary magazine and S.I.'s 2012 Rookie of the Year
Hannah Ferguson - Three-time S.I. swimsuit model
Samantha Hoopes - Three-time S.I. swimsuit model
Robyn Lawley - Two-time S.I. swimsuit model; body positivity activist, author and swimwear designer
Tanya Mityushina - 2016 S.I. swimsuit rookie
VERSUS
Verizon IndyCar Drivers - Playing for The Indy Family Foundation
Helio Castroneves - Three-time Indy 500 champion and Team Penske driver; won coveted Mirror Ball trophy during season five of "Dancing with the Stars"
Conor Daly - Rookie from Indianapolis competing in his first full Verizon IndyCar Series, driving the #18 car for Dale Coyne Racing; son of former IndyCar and Formula One driver Derek Daly
James "Hinch" Hinchcliffe - Returned to racing this season in the No. 5 car for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports after suffering life-threatening injuries from a practice crash during the 2015 Indianapolis 500
Tony "TK" Kanaan - 2013 Indy 500 winner and Chip Ganassi Racing Team driver; triathlete and IronMan competitor
Will Power - The 2014 Verizon INDYCAR SERIES champion and Castroneves' teammate at Team Penske; recently penned an autobiography entitled "The Sheer Force of Will Power"
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia North America. "Celebrity Family Feud" is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
