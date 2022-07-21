Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, July 24, 2022

BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, July 24 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jul. 21, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, July 24, 2022 When Tina's new shirt is ridiculed by Tammy and Jocelyn in a Wagstaff News segment called "Wow or Weird," she turns to her erotic friend-fiction and writes about a futuristic world in which she is a robot in the "Some Like It Bot Part 1: (Eighth) Grade Runner" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, July 24 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 12th season this fall. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who help him run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2021 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category every year since 2012, and won the award twice, in 2014 and 2017. In 2020, H. Jon Benjamin won the Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production. Additionally, BOB'S BURGERS reached its milestone 200th episode last season.

Season 12 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes, as well as all-new and returning guest voices, including Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Megan Mullally, Stephanie Beatriz, Jenny Slate, Will Forte and Joe Lo Truglio.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Scoop: THE FATAL FLAW: A SPECIAL EDITION OF 20/20 on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE FATAL FLAW: A SPECIAL EDITION OF 20/20, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 28, 2022! “The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20,” uses miniature dollhouses of crime scenes to take viewers through chilling homicides and the tiny clues at the crime scenes that helped investigators identify the killers. Watch a preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on GENERATION GAP, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 28, 2022! Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge on “Generation Gap.” Watch a video from the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on PRESS YOUR LUCK, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 28, 2022! Host Elizabeth Banks returns to help contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS. The STAKES have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Watch a video from the show now!
Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! It’s a battle in the NEXT game of the night when the casts FROM Peacock’s “Bel Air” and “Saved by the Bell” must fight to see who will reign supreme.
Scoop: Coming Up on CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, July 25, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on CLAIM TO FAME, airing on ABC on Monday, July 25, 2022! Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage. Watch a video fro the series now!