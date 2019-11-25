Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, December 1, 2019

Linda attempts to become more involved with the P.T.A., inspired by its seemingly perfect president, Joanne. Meanwhile, Bob tries to cheer up a hardware store owner after unknowingly making a joke about his pet parrot that recently flew away in the "P.T.A It Ain't So" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Dec. 1 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-825) (TV-PG D, L)

BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.

Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.





