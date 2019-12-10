Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Saturday, December 21, 2019

"Pilot" - Bob, a middle-aged compression-sock businessman from Detroit, unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, Abishola, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over, on a rebroadcast of the series premiere of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Saturday, Dec. 21 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr. and Gina Yashere star. (Originally broadcast 9/23/19.)Bob runs his family's successful, highly competitive sock company with his mother, Dottie, his sister, Christina, and his younger brother, Douglas (Jones). When the stress of the job lands him in the hospital, he meets Abishola, his kind, hard-working nurse whom he's immediately drawn to.

Now all Bob needs to do is convince her to give him a chance, which will take some doing since they couldn't be more different. After coming to America from Nigeria to find a better life for her and her son, Dele, a straight-A student, Abishola lives in a small apartment with her super-protective relatives, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde. Abishola's close friends include fellow nurse Gloria and Kemi.

Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.





Related Articles View More TV Stories