Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, August 4, 2019
"2908" - This week's episode of "AFV" celebrates Thanksgiving with segments including "Things that Rhyme with Thanksgiving" and "Things We're Thankful For." Catch a tribute to baseball that includes a little leaguer who moves the T-ball stand to slide into home base, and another who stops short of the base and is dragged to it by his coach. Plus, two girls excited about their first day of school miss their bus on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, AUG. 4 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/18/18)
In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.