Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, July 3, 2020
Lou Pearlman managed some of the most successful bands of the past 25 years including Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. But underneath Pearlman's successful and charismatic façade was a criminal.
"20/20" dives into his past including his role in running one of the biggest Ponzi schemes ever; swindling investors and banks out of hundreds of millions of dollars; and the lawsuits brought against him, by many musicians he managed, for fraud and misrepresentation.
"20/20" features interviews with *NSYNC's Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick, and O-Town's Jacob Underwood, Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick and Dan Miller, who open up about working with Pearlman and reflect on his personality and his role in their lives.
"20/20" also explores Pearlman's early career and his blimp business, how he first got involved in the BOY BAND scene and how he led authorities on an international manhunt. "20/20" airs Friday, July 3 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 12/13/19)
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
