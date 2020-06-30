Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, July 3, 2020

"20/20" dives into his past including his role in running one of the biggest Ponzi schemes ever; swindling investors and banks out of hundreds of millions of dollars; and the lawsuits brought against him, by many musicians he managed, for fraud and misrepresentation.

"20/20" features interviews with *NSYNC's Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick, and O-Town's Jacob Underwood, Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick and Dan Miller, who open up about working with Pearlman and reflect on his personality and his role in their lives.

"20/20" also explores Pearlman's early career and his blimp business, how he first got involved in the BOY BAND scene and how he led authorities on an international manhunt. "20/20" airs Friday, July 3 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 12/13/19)

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.


