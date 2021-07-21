Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHEN NATURE CALLS on ABC - Thursday, July 22, 2021

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring Walter, the animal kingdom's most judgmental flamingo, a groundhog who thinks a snake is his friend Steve, words of wisdom from Matthew McOtterhey and a searing Mantis love triangle, on a new episode of "When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren.""When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren" is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the series features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.