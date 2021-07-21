Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHEN NATURE CALLS on ABC - Thursday, July 22, 2021

pixeltracker

“When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren” is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.

Jul. 21, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHEN NATURE CALLS on ABC - Thursday, July 22, 2021 Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring Walter, the animal kingdom's most judgmental flamingo, a groundhog who thinks a snake is his friend Steve, words of wisdom from Matthew McOtterhey and a searing Mantis love triangle, on a new episode of "When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren."

"When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren" is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.

Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the series features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes

From This Author TV Scoop