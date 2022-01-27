Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, February 2, 2022
8:30-9:00 p.m. – THE WONDER YEARS: “The Valentine’s Day Dance” (113)
Dean's plans to ask Keisa to the Valentine's Day Dance are foiled when another boy asks her out first after a new makeover makes her THE TALK of the school. Meanwhile, Bill and Lillian make Kim sign up for a Big Sister program to have extracurricular activities for her college applications.
Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.
Watch a clip of the new episode here:
