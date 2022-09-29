Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Simone utilizes her informant to track down an arms dealer on the FBI's Most Wanted list; and Brendon, against Laura's advice, investigates a risky lead on a congressman.When Carter and Brendon each find themselves at a crossroads, they begin to question their futures on the team and their loyalty is tested. Cutty and Simone struggle to see eye-to-eye on how they are helping the community, while Tim and Laura find common ground with their similar no-nonsense approach to training rookies.Guest starring is Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.From the executive producers of flagship series "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are executive producers.Watch a trailer for the series here: