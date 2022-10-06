Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, October 10, 2022

On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez,who make quite the first impression. Meanwhile, Lim returns to work while facing her new reality and the emotions surrounding the changes.Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives.All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here: